WWE Monday Night Raw rating drops to one of four lowest ever, still finishes no. 3 among all cable shows in key demo

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.28 rating, back down to where it was on June 8 after drawing 1.36 ad 1.37 the last two weeks.

Raw has drawn a rating lower than 1.30 on four occasions, all since May 4.

The show opened with a 1.862 rating in the first hour, then dropped to a 1.751 in the second hour, and a 1.592 in the third hour. The third hour was a little above the third hour viewership for the May 4, June 1, and June 8 episodes, but it finishes as one of the four lowest viewed hours of Raw in history.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 270,000, which is in line with this year’s average of 277,000. The show built toward a Big Show vs. Angel Garza & Andrade two-on-one match and a mixed tag team main event with Drew McIntyre & Asuka vs. Dolph Ziggler & Sasha Banks.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw finished in positions no. 3, 6, and 7 among all Monday night cable shows. TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” and Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranian” finished no. 1 and 2 in that demo.

