VIP AUDIO 7/9 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: For the Cup – Artistic analysis of the 2020 New Japan Cup tournament (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The 2020 New Japan Cup. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the 2020 New Japan Cup tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Specific discussion points include the artistry of the look, vibe, and production of the show in the empty arena environment, match analysis involving Kota Ibushi, Hiromu Takahashi, Ishii, Okada, and others, analysis on the art of storytelling throughout the tournament, how commentary has successfully played a role in those stories, and a preview of the Cup final between Okada and Evil. Bonus discussion includes a comparison between New Japan’s and WWE’s pandemic choices. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO