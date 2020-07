SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 29, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting a special WCW Starrcade post-game episode on a weekday night. First, though, chat with the hosts on the show before Pro Wrestling Focus (Guy & Greg) discussing Vince McMahon’s trouble with the U.S. Justice Dept.

