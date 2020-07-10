News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/9 – WKH – The News: Bash vs. Fyter Fest ratings analysis after two weeks, Tony Khan makes his case for AEW winning, detailed minute-by-minute breakdown of turning point two weeks ago that gave NXT an edge (19 min)

July 10, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at last night’s NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW Fyter Fest ratings analysis after two weeks. Also, Tony Khan makes his case for AEW winning on Twitter. And an even more detailed minute-by-minute breakdown of turning point two weeks ago that gave NXT an edge these last two weeks and what lessons can be learned.

