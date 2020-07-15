VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1677 (July 15, 2020): Counihan’s cover story on Evil’s big weekend for NJPW, Radican’s Dominion report, Parks previewing Slammiversary, Keller on AEW-NXT battle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1677

Cover-dated July 15, 2020

LINK: 1677 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Alan Counihan’s cover story on the big weekend Evil had rising to the top of New Japan… Keller’s “Page 2 News” looks at a big week of ratings with Raw’s all-time low and key metrics to put in perspective last week’s AEW vs. NXT battle including quarter hours and key minute-by-minutes… Greg Parks column looking at the build to Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” column looking at the prospects of C.M. Punk in AEW, how might Punk fit in, how would Punk react to AEW’s approach, and is now the right time even if it were possible… Sean Radican’s detailed NJPW Dominion and New Japan Cup semi-finals and final report… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)