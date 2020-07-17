VIP AUDIO 7/17 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Radican and Fann at the Movies edition to review Money Plane starring Adam Copeland aka Edge, thoughts on Kelsey Grammar’s performance as lead villain, more! (40 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This week is a Radican and Fann at the Movies edition of the show as they review Money Plane starring Adam Copeland (Edge), Kelsey Grammar, and Denise Richards. Radican and Fann break down the entire film and discuss just how hilariously bad most of it is while also discussing some of the supporting performances that worked. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO