VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #610 (July 8, 2000): Cover Story questioning whether WWF’s move from USA to TNN will have much of an impact, Mitchell writes about “The Death of Hardcore” and the troubles ECW faced, Keller theorizes what Kevin Nash’s master plan is as WCW contract comes due, more

SUMMARY of #610 cover-dated July 8, 2000: This issue includes a cover story commentary questioning whether the WWF’s move from USA to TNN will really have much of an impact… Bruce Mitchell writes about “The Death of Hardcore” and the troubles ECW faced… Keller theorizes what Kevin Nash’s master plan is as his WCW contract comes due… A sidebar story on Russo’s expected return to WCW… WWF Newswire on the USA-WWF court decision… WCW Newswire featuring details on Goldberg’s souring relationship with WCW… ECW Newswire detailing the cancellation of ECW on TNN… Reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW TV, Heat, and more…

