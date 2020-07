SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt wax rhapsodically over Indy Eddie Kingston’s AEW fight with Cody, cover tag tourney possibilities, and shake their heads at the shameful Joey Ryan video.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO