News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/23 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: ROH news, greatest rivalries tournament conclusion, and preview of GCW show, plus an interview with ROH star “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams (63 min)

July 23, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys talk ROH news, the greatest rivalries tournament conclusion, and a preview of the GCW show this weekend. They also talk with ROH star “Hot Sauce,” Tracy Williams, about the Pure wrestling championship, his early career, and who the best wrestler he has been in the ring with is. Have you ever wondered where he got the nickname “Hot Sauce” from? Find out in this interview.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019