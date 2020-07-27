VIP AUDIO 7/27 – NJPW Sengoku Lord PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Wells): Evil vs. Takahashi main event, a look ahead at Summer Struggle tour, more! (39 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch specialist and Dailycast host Kelly Wells for the NJPW Sengoku Lord PPV roundtable. They review the entire show in depth, with a focus on the epic IWGP IC & IWGP Hvt. Champion Evil vs. Hiromu Takahashi main event. They work backwards looking at the rest of the big matches on the card and end their review of the event looking at the undercard matches. The show closes with a look ahead at NJPW’s next PPV Summer Struggle in Jingu, which will be held in a baseball stadium.

