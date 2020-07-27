VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Review of Saturday’s Sengoku Lord in Nagoya, speculation over Okada’s cryptic future plans, who might pin Evil in the G1 Climax tournament (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the The New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado review this Saturday’s Sengoku Lord in Nagoya event, and whether the event lived up to or exceeded our moderate expectations. We also comment on post-match interviews, including speculation on Okada’s mysterious proclamation, and we answer our first email.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO