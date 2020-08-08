VIP AUDIO 8/7 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Retribution ransacks Smackdown, Sheamus vs. Riddle, Firefly Funhouse with Braun Strowman resurfacing, Sonya-Mandy, Miz & Morrison vs. Machinery (32 min)

News Ticker

August 8, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Retribution ransacking Smackdown, Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle, Chad Gable causes a cascade of interference finishes to matches, Miz & Morrison talk to Mandy Rose’s hair on the big screen, Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison, Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman resurfacing, Sonya Deville speaks out on Dirt Sheet, and more.

