VIP AUDIO 8/10 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): NJPW announces G1 Climax 30 dates, KOPW title announced, AEW’s promises, Talk ’N Shop A Mania review, more! (73 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at the latest NJPW news including the G1 Climax 30 dates being announced, the KOPW Championship, NJPW Strong 2020 in the USA, Jay White teasing his return, and more. Radican and Fann then discuss the latest from GCW including a look at the Joey Janela vs. ACH main event from Keep in Touch. AEW executives making promises and not delivering on those promises is discussed next in relation to how it has contributed to an uproar on social media by people upset by the new Heels platform launched by Brandi Rhodes. The show concludes with Radican and Fann giving their thoughts on Talk ‘N Shop A Mania PPV on Fite TV. Download this show now!

