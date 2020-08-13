News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Jericho-Cassidy rematch, Tag Team Appreciation Night, Cody vs. Scorpio, MJF promo, Tag Title match (?? min)

August 13, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho rematch, Cody defending the (now finished) TNT Title against Scorpio Sky, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Jurassic Express, a Tag Team Appreciation theme with a segment involving FTR, The Young Bucks, The Rock & Roll Express, and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson, and more.

