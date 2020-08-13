VIP AUDIO 8/12 – East Coast Cast #514 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Orton’s current main event push, Retribution garbage, R-Truth’s new game show, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam discuss Randy Orton’s current main event push. His TV happenings with Ric Flair. Is Randy thriving because there is no crowd or traditional pressures? The newest faction in WWE is Retribution, and it is among the hottest of hot garbage and is the definition of play wrestling. R-Truth has a new game show on WWE Network, and lots of people seem to enjoy his comedy when not produced by Vince McMahon. Raw Underground still appeals to very few people. The misuse of Shayna Baszler continues. AEW touts their rating. Brandi Rhodes gets off Twitter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO