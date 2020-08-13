VIP AUDIO 8/12 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk politics, “A Touch of Power” and “Eden’s Gate,” Cody vs. Scorpio Sky, more (187 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP yelling about politics and the state of the world. Joe picks Kamala to be his running mate, and the implications surrounding that decision. Rich continues the “A Touch of Power” series while Travis moved on to the “Eden’s Gate” epic. NXT and AEW recaps, including a rant about Cody vs. Scorpio Sky. The B.A. mailbag is emptied.

