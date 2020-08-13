VIP AUDIO 8/13 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (1/31/1993): Keller interviews Jerry Lawler who gushes about his first impression of the WWF, working with Vince McMahon, how he was Straight Edge before it was a thing (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the January 31, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting and George Schire cohosting. Keller interviews Jerry Lawler who had just joined the WWF at the time of this interview after years and years of being very critical of Vince McMahon and the WWF. He gushes about his first impression of the WWF, working with Vince McMahon, how he was Straight Edge before it was a thing, and much more in this long-form interview. Then they take calls from live listeners including questions about how the Royal Rumble is produced.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO