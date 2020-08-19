News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1682 (August 19, 2020): WWE introducing ThunderDome set for TV, Parks on Tessa Blanchard, Radican on NJPW G1 favorites, Keller's TV reports, more

August 19, 2020

PWTorch Newsletter #1682

Cover-dated August 19, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on WWE’s reimagining the set and presentation of WWE TV shows with “ThunderDome”… Greg Parks feature column looks at how Tessa Blanchard would fit in if she could fit in with WWE… Sean Radican presents a feature column on G1 prospects who could headline WrestleKingdom… Plus Keller’s reports on WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NXT on USA, and AEW Dymamite… Keller’s Page 2 News… And more…

