SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler recap the wrestling world of the past week including Takeover 30, Summerslam, AEW Saturday Dynamite, and GCW’s Tournament of Survival. They also talk about ROH’s COVID-19 procedures, who won the ROH Bubble, their predictions for the Pure Wrestling tournament, and their excitement for live ROH wrestling.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO