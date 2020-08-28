VIP AUDIO 8/28 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Payback 2020 (49 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Payback 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee, Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship, Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and more. Enjoy!

