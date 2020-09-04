VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #615 (August 12, 2000): Cover Story on pending AOL-Time Warner merger as it related to WCW, Mitchell’s column on wrestling fans and their qualifications to vote, Keller’s column on Vince Russo’s failed attempt to blend pro wrestling and reality TV, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #615 cover-dated August 12, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on the rumors and ramifications of the pending AOL-Time Warner merger as it related to WCW… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column looks at wrestling fans and their qualifications to vote… Wade Keller’s feature column looks at Vince Russo’s failed attempt to blend pro wrestling and reality TV… WCW Newswire details an inner-office memo in WCW that mocked Vince Russo, plus the latest on Goldberg’s problems with management… WWF Newswire details Summerslam’s line-up, The Rock’s involvement in the Republican National Convention, the prospects of Goldberg coming to the WWF, and much more backstage news… ECW Newswire details the latest rumors about ECW’s TV future as its days on TNN ended… … Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch, Wade Keller’s End Notes, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #615

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE