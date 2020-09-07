VIP AUDIO 9/6 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Raw ten years ago with Jericho’s big announcement, Cody’s borderline cruel criticism of Matt Hardy’s weight, what if NWO never existed, what if Lesnar never left WWE (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

8/30/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: In-depth walk through 900th episode of Raw with thoughts on clips, angles, short matches, star-filled main event, Jericho’s big announcement, and more (33 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the 900th episode of Raw including a walk through each match, segment, and flashback clip including criticism of the short matches and the no-selling of losing by LayCool, the selection of clips analyzed, Punk’s surprising comments, Jericho’s newsworthy vow which was largely ignored, and more.

8/31/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Possible WrestleMania main event after Raw last night, Cena makes odd comments on MMA, Luna Vachon details, TNA Impact ratings analysis, EV2 update, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including John Cena’s bizarre take on MMA compared to Pro Wrestling, plus the latest on Luna Vachon’s death, what the dark match at Raw last night might say about WrestleMania’s main event, Impact ratings analysis, TNA insider news, and a preview of the new PWTorch Newsletter.

9/1/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: In-depth analysis of Eric Bischoff’s standout quotes from a recent interview about TNA critics, his role in TNA, Impact on Mondays, Bret Hart, and more (23 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at Eric Bischoff’s standout comments on the Monday Night Mayhem show regarding his role in TNA, the failure of Monday night Impact, his critics, TNA’s critics, and more, including some mistaken views of his critics, what he’s focusing on that critics actually aren’t, and other analysis.

9/3/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown: Cody gives Hardy a borderline cruel verbal assault about being fat and finished, plus Del Rio, Swagger hosts VIP Lounge, Kane-Taker (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of the latest episode of WWE Smackdown including a borderline cruel verbal dressing down by Cody Rhodes of Matt Hardy, Kane boasts to Undertaker that he has his magical powers, MVP interrupts Swagger’s push-up display, more from Alberto Del Rio, and more.

9/5/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Two big “What If?” subjects… What if the NWO never existed? What if Brock Lesnar stayed in WWE? (19 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format with two big What If? questions addressed. What if the NWO never existed as a faction? In other words, how effective would Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have been without the faction, and how successful would Nitro have been against Raw without the whole NWO phenomenon. And what if Brock Lesnar never left WWE? How successful would he have been in WWE and how might the landscape be different for WWE?

9/6/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw Review: Thoughts on latest developments with Night of the Champions, Jericho, Nexus, Cena-Orton, Miz-Daniel, Edge (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the Labor Day edition of WWE Raw including the latest developments on Night of the Champions, Chris Jericho, Miz-Daniel Bryan, Edge-Ryder, Nexus, Cena-Orton, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO