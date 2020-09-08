VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #617 (August 26, 2000): Cover Story on Angle being added to Summerslam’s main event, Keller’s End Notes on Summerslam’s undercard, Keller editorial on whether there is anything positive coming from Russo’s booking, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #617 cover-dated August 26, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on Kurt Angle being added to Summerslam’s main event… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at Summerslam’s undercard… WWF Newswire features comments from Kurt Angle about shifting to pro wrestling… WCW Newswire has the latest backstage happenings… ECW Newswire features Paul Heyman’s comments on Vince Russo… Wade Keller’s feature BBL editorial asks whether there is anything positive coming from Russo’s booking… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch, and more…

