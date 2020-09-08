VIP AUDIO 9/8 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Women’s wrestling classics! Toyota, Hokuto, Kandori, Yamada, LCO, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, more! (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by John Carroll of Wrestle Omakase to discuss four classic women’s matches. As a nod to our friend, the late great Casey Michael who tragically passed away last week, we’ve cancelled men’s wrestling like he always wanted and we’re giving out attention to some of the legends of ’90s Joshi and one of the best American women’s feuds of all time. Alan and John look at the amazing end to the 1993 Tag League in All Japan Women, a dream match for the WWWA title in 1998, Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong for the Knockouts Title, and maybe the greatest cage match you’ve never seen from 2000 in AJW (trust us, this one is must-see!).

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO