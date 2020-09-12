VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #619 (September 9, 2000): Cover Story on Vince Russo’s War Games, Mitchell column on parallels between Las Vegas and pro wrestling, Keller’s End Notes looking at ten years of Bruce Mitchell writing for the Torch, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #619 cover-dated September 9, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on Vince Russo’s War Games and how it spotlights WCW top tier at the moment… WCW Newswire details another episode of Goldberg snapping backstage… WWF Newswire details the latest legal battle between USA and TNN… ECW Newswire has the latest backstage news… Bruce Mitchell writes about his trip of Las Vegas and parallels between that world and pro wrestling… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at ten years of Bruce Mitchell writing for the Torch… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch, and more…

