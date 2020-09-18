VIP AUDIO 9/18 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Vince McMahon’s use of women’s talent from AJPW in 1994, why Rowdy Roddy Piper turned babyface after WrestleMania 2, and story of Eddie Einhorn and the IWA (57 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Vince McMahon’s use of women’s talent from AJPW in 1994, was there real money left on the table because of that neglect, why Roddy Piper turned babyface after WrestleMania 2, the story of Eddie Einhorn and the IWA, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com
