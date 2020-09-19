VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #621 (September 23, 2000): Cover Story with final verdict on battle of Raw, part one of Torch Talk with Lenny Lane, WCW Fall Brawl coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #621 cover-dated September 23, 2000: This issue includes a cover story with the final verdict on the battle of Raw, with TNN the winner over USA Network… WWF Newswire covers the Steve Austin whodunit regarding the hit-and-run and who was the planned culprit… WCW Newswire features in-depth details on the impact on WCW’s future with the AOL merger pending… ECW Newswire details word of USA Network buying into ECW… Part one of the Torch Talk with Lenny Lane… Detailed WCW Fall Brawl coverage including Booker T vs. Kevin Nash and Goldberg vs. Scott Steiner… Wade Keller’s End Notes previewed WWF Unforgiven… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, ETC. Newswire and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #621

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE