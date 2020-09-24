VIP AUDIO 9/24 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Andre biography book review, New Japan G1 first four shows, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW, UFC, Clash of Champions PPV Preview, Animal’s death (163 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they open with some reflections on Animal and The Road Warriors. Then they talk about New Japan G1 Climax tournament’s first four shows. Then Todd reviews the Andre the Giant biography. Then a look back at UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to the next PPV. And finally they march through AEW Late Night Dynamite, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, Smackdown, and Raw.

