VIP AUDIO 9/25 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A full retrospective on the life and career of Road Warrior Animal (93 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they take a look at the life and career of Road Warrior Animal with specific discussion points including Hawk and Animal as a team and how their personalities gelled, the booking of the Road Warriors as they went territory to territory, their influence on tag team wrestling, their run in the AWA, their WWF run, the influence steroids had on their team and others during that era, how the Road Warriors will be remembered, and more. Next week they’ll be back with the traditional mailbag format once again. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

