VIP AUDIO 10/1 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT Takeover 31 (49 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT Takeover 31. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship, Damien Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship, and more. Enjoy!

