VIP AUDIO 9/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Mox vs. Mystery Opponent, Hangman crushed by Omega decision, Cody’s return, MJF-Jericho, Darby vs. Starks, more (25 min)

October 1, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Jon Moxley vs. Mystery Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choice, Hangman Page crushed by a Kenny Omega decision, MJF gives (most of) Chris Jericho’s guys a gift, Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks, Cody’s return, and more.

