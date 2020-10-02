VIP AUDIO 10/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns heel turn, Becky’s legacy, Kingston, Young Bucks, Famous Tag Teams, Cena or Rock vs. Reigns possibility, WM21 setting, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

AEW’s potential second show buoyed by Late Night Dynamite viewership?

Listing percent ratios of star power within around ten major tag teams

Does it make sense for the Young Bucks to actually be turning heel?

What do you do with Eddie Kingston going forward given his strengths and drawbacks?

Are AEW wrestlers more authentic not always wearing their branded t-shirts on TV?

Are pro wrestling fans mostly social justice warriors?

What is Becky Lynch’s legacy at this point, and was she overrated?

What main event would Vince McMahon book in the afterlight with wrestlers who have died?

Should people even tentatively consider travelling to WrestleMania in 2021 in case fans are allowed?

Is Roman Reigns a refreshing heel because he’s not blaming fans for not cheering him enough?

What are chances of John Cena or The Rock facing Reigns at WrestleMania?

Evaluating Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidates C.M. Punk, Edge, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns, plus Sgt. Slaughter and Kerry Von Erich.

Orange Cassidy and Taichi having the same finisher and thoughts on that.

Reaction to WWE not necessarily giving raises or augmented contracts to wrestlers moving from NXT to Raw or Smackdown

What wrestlers would you shift from one promotion to another among the big companies?

Thoughts on slapstick comedy movies like “Airplane; and “Hot Shots.”

Who would you pick to be World Champions on the rosters of each of the top six wrestling companies today?

And more…

