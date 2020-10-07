News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1689 (October 7, 2020): Keller’s Takeover 31 report, Counihan’s column on the other Japan tournaments, Parks on Lesnar in AEW, Keller reports on Raw, SD, AEW, NXT

October 7, 2020

PWTorch Newsletter #1689

Cover-dated October 7, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive NXT Takeover 31 report with star ratings… Full results and match analysis of New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament night’s 6, 7, 8… Alan Counihan’s feature column on two tournaments in Japan other than G1 right now… Greg Parks’s feature column on the possibilities of Brock Lesnar in AEW… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and AEW… And more…

