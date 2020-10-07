VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1689 (October 7, 2020): Keller’s Takeover 31 report, Counihan’s column on the other Japan tournaments, Parks on Lesnar in AEW, Keller reports on Raw, SD, AEW, NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1689

Cover-dated October 7, 2020

LINK: 1689 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive NXT Takeover 31 report with star ratings… Full results and match analysis of New Japan’s G1 Climax Tournament night’s 6, 7, 8… Alan Counihan’s feature column on two tournaments in Japan other than G1 right now… Greg Parks’s feature column on the possibilities of Brock Lesnar in AEW… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and AEW… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)