VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #625 (October 28, 2000): Cover Story on lack of resolve to WCW ownership situation, Newswire on Yokozuna’s death, Coverage of WWE No Mercy headlined by Angle vs. Rock, more

SUMMARY of #625 cover-dated October 28, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on the lack of resolve to the WCW ownership situation… ETC. Newswire covers Yokozuna’s death… ECW Newswire covers Paul Heyman’s attempts to secure a new national cable deal… In-depth coverage of WWE No Mercy headlined by Angle vs. Rock including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Torch Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Torch Talk with Bobby Eaton, pt. 1, after he was released by WCW… End Notes looks at the return of Steve Austin to WWF television… WCW Newswire covers Bret Hart being terminated by WCW and Bret’s reaction and Terry Taylor and Johnny Ace taking over WCW booking duties from Vince Russo… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW on TNN, Smackdown, Thunder, and more…

