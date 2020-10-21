VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1691 (October 21, 2020): New Japan G1 Final Week results, match analysis, big picture overview team coverage, plus Keller’s reports on NXT, AEW, Raw, SD, Parks column on Draft winners and losers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1691

Cover-dated October 21, 2020

LINK: 1691 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Alan Counihan’s newsletter-exclusive cover story on the New Japan G1 Final Week and where it’s leading. Then team coverage of the final week of events with analysis and star ratings on every tournament match… Wade Keller’s TV newsletter-exclusive TV report on NXT on USA, plus AEW, Raw, and Smackdown… Greg Parks column on WWE Draft winners and losers… Tom Stoup’s special report on NXT welcoming fans back at the Capital One Centre for NXT shows… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)