VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Seth’s character inspiration, Retribution-Hurt Business, New Japan tags, KO-Goldberg, AEW vignettes, ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks, more (77 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

Is Seth Rollins’ character based on FarCry5?

Would AEW actually benefit from more scripting or practicing and less ad libbing promos?

Merits of the AWA Team Challenger series concept today?

Should key demo ratings be the sole measure of success?

Is New Japan losing revenue by not having a better streaming app or website yet for English?

Should Dave Meltzer and Wade Keller be considered for the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame?

What’s the story with Steve Austin’s 2005 proposed TV match against Coach after J.R. was fired?

Is Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg a greatexample of a “fuck finish” in pro wrestling?

How did you feel about Sanada’s performance against Ibushi?

Does New Japan book tag team matches well, and is there a better option for filing TV time?

Is WWE showing moral bankruptcy in how they’ve handled controversies recently compared to other major corporations with scandals?

Is Vince McMahon putting undesirables against each other in the Retribution vs. Hurt Business feud like his 1997 gang wars?

Ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks over the years.

Would Rick Martel have been a better babyface if English was his primary language?

Define being “jobbed out” or “being buried.”

Is there a case to be made for Ted Turner being inducted into Observer Hall of Fame?

Should AEW be doing better video packages to appeal a wider fanbase other than their hardcore followers?

Could Jay White take the briefcase from Ibushi?

Wasn’t there a good booking path to Sanada winning G1 that explains people’s optimism?

Loose ends on Will Ospreay, missing scandal in Lar Sullivan discussion, and buying AEW PPVs at a discount later

