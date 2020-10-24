News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Seth’s character inspiration, Retribution-Hurt Business, New Japan tags, KO-Goldberg, AEW vignettes, ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks, more (77 min)

October 24, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • Is Seth Rollins’ character based on FarCry5?
  • Would AEW actually benefit from more scripting or practicing and less ad libbing promos?
  • Merits of the AWA Team Challenger series concept today?
  • Should key demo ratings be the sole measure of success?
  • Is New Japan losing revenue by not having a better streaming app or website yet for English?
  • Should Dave Meltzer and Wade Keller be considered for the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame?
  • What’s the story with Steve Austin’s 2005 proposed TV match against Coach after J.R. was fired?
  • Is Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg a greatexample of a “fuck finish” in pro wrestling?
  • How did you feel about Sanada’s performance against Ibushi?
  • Does New Japan book tag team matches well, and is there a better option for filing TV time?
  • Is WWE showing moral bankruptcy in how they’ve handled controversies recently compared to other major corporations with scandals?
  • Is Vince McMahon putting undesirables against each other in the Retribution vs. Hurt Business feud like his 1997 gang wars?
  • Ranking Ed Leslie’s gimmicks over the years.
  • Would Rick Martel have been a better babyface if English was his primary language?
  • Define being “jobbed out” or “being buried.”
  • Is there a case to be made for Ted Turner being inducted into Observer Hall of Fame?
  • Should AEW be doing better video packages to appeal a wider fanbase other than their hardcore followers?
  • Could Jay White take the briefcase from Ibushi?
  • Wasn’t there a good booking path to Sanada winning G1 that explains people’s optimism?
  • Loose ends on Will Ospreay, missing scandal in Lar Sullivan discussion, and buying AEW PPVs at a discount later

