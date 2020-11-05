News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Road to Power Struggle approaches its climax, Best of Super Jr. and Super J Cup reactions (51 min)

November 5, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado react to the unveiling of the Best of Super Juniors 27 participants for NJPW and The Super J Cup for NJoA. Also, coverage of key matches in the Road to Power Struggle, a preview of the event itself, Strong coverage, and a brief journey down the rabbit hole discussing unnecessary sequels. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

