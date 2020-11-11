VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1694 (November 11, 2020): Keller’s AEW Full Gear cover story and match analysis with star ratings, Parks column on Raw Underground and Retribution, PPV Roundtable, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1694

Cover-dated November 11, 2020

LINK: 1694 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Full Gear PPV cover story… Keller’s AEW Full Gear PPV report with match analysis and star ratings… AEW Full Gear Roundtable Reviews and Scores from staff… Page 2 Newswire… Keller’s reports on AEW Dynamite, Raw, and Smackdown… Greg Parks’s feature column looking at what good if any came out of Retribution and Raw Underground… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)