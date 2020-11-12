VIP AUDIO 11/11 – East Coast Cast #526 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW Full Gear PPV, Jey Uso doing Roman’s dirty work, Sasha Banks gets her title defense, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav give AEW’s Full Gear PPV its due and run down the results and opine on match outcomes and finishes. They discuss how set up AEW TV is for the next few months based on the multitude of stories coming out of Full Gear. Jey Uso has been completely cowed by Roman Reigns and is doing Roman’s dirty work. Sasha Banks gets her elusive title defense and gets that weight off her shoulders. Is Bobby Lashley in for a sustained main event push in 2021? Still no one cares about Survivor Series brand supremacy. WWE Tribute to the Troops is returning in December. Live calls and more.

