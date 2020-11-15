VIP AUDIO 11/14 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Old School Raw, J.R.’s surprise return, Hogan-TNA ratings, Vince’s erratic behavior, Austin reacts to Taker-Lesnar angle, Raw and SD reviews, more (166 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/5/2005 – Wade Keller Hotline (11-05-2005): Vince McMahon’s erratic behavior, Benoit’s WWE future, Christian’s decision to leave (21 min.): In this Keller Audio Update, the latest on Chris Benoit’s WWE future, Christian’s decision to leave WWE, Joey Styles’s status in WWE and word going around on his prospects of being hired full time, notes on the TNA rating and Raw rating and what each mean this week, behind the scenes notes on Vince McMahon’s erratic behavior and rumblings of something going on, and the story on the Smackdown wrestler who isn’t allowed to dress with other wrestlers.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

11/9/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: A look at the Raw ratings and detailed thoughts on entire episode including latest in Nexus-Cena storyline and Survivor Series developments (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed walk through last night’s episode of Raw including the latest in the John Cena-Nexus storyline and more Survivor Series developments, plus a fun Santino-Sheamus segment and more.

11/10/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Austin reacts to Undertaker-Lesnar angle, Old School Raw update, William Regal, Shawn Michaels reuniting with Triple H, Lashley comments on his future and Lesnar-Taker (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news of the day including Steve Austin reacts to the UFC Undertaker-Lesnar angle, Old School Raw update, William Regal’s retirement tease, Shawn Michaels reuniting with Triple H this weekend, Bobby Lashley comments on his future and Lesnar-Taker, plus more.

11/11/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Detailed review and analysis of Turning Point PPV follow-up including Hogan presenting Hardy with a new belt, at least two heels turns, and more (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an analysis of tonight’s Impact which featured follow up on the Turning Point PPV including at least two heel turns, a new title belt being introduced, several potential firings, several death threats, and the usual array of frenetically paced booking.

11/12/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: TNA ratings perspective 2010 compared to ’09, ’08, and ’07, and with signs of TNA wanting to slash the budget, here’s an alternate plan for 2011 (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an analysis of tonight’s Impact which featured follow up on the Turning Point PPV including at least two heel turns, a new title belt being introduced, several potential firings, several death threats, and the usual array of frenetically paced booking.

11/13/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: How to better feature the Old School wrestlers on Monday and how to best use the “Champion Retains Title on a DQ” technicality and how to screw it up (27 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the “Ask the Editor” feature with two topics covered in-depth, including the pros and cons of the rule that allows a heel to retain the title on a DQ. Why is this rule in place? How has it been used “right” in the past and how has it been misused by bookers who don’t get its history and purpose since? But first, what about the use of the Old School wrestlers on Raw on Monday? Can we see these old timers too often? Is there a better way to use them even on Monday?

11/14/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown: Full review of the show including dreadful Kane-Show match, disappointing presentation of IC Title, uninspired Edge-Kane hype, Otunga’s challenge (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of Friday night’s Smackdown including a dreadful Kane vs. Big Show main event that went way too long with an alternative idea of how to feature that match while also giving the IC Title match its proper due. Also, what’s not clicking with the Edge-Kane hype, Otunga’s big challenge, and more.

11/15/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Detailed look at three-hour Old School Raw with some strong performances, a surprise return of J.R., and a feel-good night of WWE Legends (47 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of the three-hour Old School Raw featuring a lot of legends – some advertised ahead of time a and others not – including Jim Ross returning to commentary, the final hype for Survivor Series, and a standout performance at the end from Roddy Piper.

