News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/15 – WKH – NXT on USA Review: Details and reaction to Gargano’s surprise loss to Leon Ruff, latest Pat McAfee promo, Tag Title match, Shirai-Ripley hype, Lumis vs. Thatcher, Grimes’s character, more (25 min)

November 16, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the latest episode of NXT on USA including details and reaction to Johnny Gargano’s surprise loss to Leon Ruff, latest Pat McAfee promo, the NXT Tag Title match, Io Shirai-Rhea Ripley hype, Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher, Cameron Grimes’s character, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020