VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #630 (December 2, 2000): Cover Story on Eric Bischoff heading up talks to purchase WCW from Time Warner, WWF Newswire breaks news that Stephanie McMahon moved into prominent writing team position, WCW Mayhem PPV coverage, more

SUMMARY of #630 cover-dated December 2, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on Eric Bischoff heading up talks to purchase WCW from Time Warner… WWF Newswire breaks the news that Stephanie McMahon moved into a prominent writing team position and Big Show responds to being sent to the minors as a disciplinary measure… WCW Newswire details Scott Hall’s arrest, pressure from Time Warner to sell WCW, and the changes in the WCW writing team… ECW Newswire details Paul Heyman’s budget cuts… In-depth WCW Mayhem PPV coverage… Part two of the Torch Talk with Vic Grimes features his comments on training with Kurt Angle… Wade Keller says enough is enough regarding Scott Hall… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW TV, and more…

