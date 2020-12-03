VIP AUDIO 12/2 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Moxley vs. Omega, Don Callis interferes, a tie-in with Impact Wrestling at the end, Sting makes surprise AEW debut, more (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, Don Callis interferes, a tie-in with Impact Wrestling at the end, Sting makes surprise AEW debut, Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks, a battle royal with resulting strife within Inner Circle, and more.

