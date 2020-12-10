VIP AUDIO 12/9 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW Dynamite, MJF keeps his diamond ring, Johnny Gargano christens his new group, more (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP. Rich runs down a very eventful episode of AEW Dynamite. Travis predicts another sizable ratings win for AEW this week. Kenny Omega and Don Callis continues to explain why and how they did what they did. MJF keeps his Dynamite diamond ring. Johnny Gargano christens his new group. Raquel Gonzalez gets a clean, momentum-building win. Travis dreams of a WWE women’s division full of big, powerful, strong competitors. A brief book club. Travis literally counts down the seconds until Cyberpunk 2077 is playable!

