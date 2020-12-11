VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Greg Parks joins inaugural episode to talk first TLC PPV event from 2009, major stories of TLC 2019, gimmick matches becoming PPVs, character development, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “WWE Then and Now,” hosted by PWTorch.com audio and written contributor Frank Peteani, makes its debut. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks joins Frank for a roundtable discussion of the first TLC PPV from December of 2009. They talk gimmick matches being moved into PPVs. The matches are Christian vs. Shelton Benjamin in a ladder match for the ECW Championship, a young Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison for the IC title, Michelle McCool vs. Mickie James for the WWE Women’s Championship, John Cena vs. a young Sheamus in a tables match for the WWE Championship with a questionable ending, Undertaker vs. Batista in a chairs match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston, and DX vs. Jeri-Show in a TLC match for the Unified Tag Team Championship. Discussion is had about where all characters were then including a young Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Kofi Kingston who are all now heavily featured in 2020. Did WWE get enough equity out of Shelton Benjamin, Christian, and John Morrison? Could Kofi Kingston have had a higher spot on the card sooner rather than in 2019? They then run down the card of TLC 2019 and talk about Greg’s live coverage of the show, and discuss Roman Reigns and the state of the women’s division over the past year, as well as revisiting the usage of the Reigns vs. King Corbin feud. They revisit Charlotte winning the Royal Rumble, defeating Rhea Ripley, losing the title without being pinned, and the impact of those decisions.

