VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Ten years ago news updates including Survivor Series PPV buys, WWE release, TV show reviews of Raw, Smackdown, Impact, plus Ask the Editor (148 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to seven Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this week, Dec. 21-27. The Dec. 21 Hotline features a review of a Tuesday episode of Smackdown. The Dec. 22 Hotline features a news update. The Dec. 23 update includes some news including Kaval/Low Ki’s WWE release and then a rundown of TNA Impact. The Dec. 24 update features a look at the news including the Survivor Series buyrate and more WWE financials and reaction to WWE’s spin. The Dec. 25 update features the Ask the Editor format. The Dec. 26 update features some New Year’s Resolutions ideas for TNA. And finally the Dec. 27 Hotline features a full review of Raw in the midst of a snowstorm.

