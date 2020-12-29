VIP AUDIO 12/28 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Bliss-Orton gasoline and match angle, Miz gets MITB briefcase back, Jax vs. Charlotte, Sheamus vs. Lee, Ali vs. Ricochet, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Keith Lee vs. Sheamus for a WWE Title shot next week, Drew McIntyre’s response, Nia Jax vs. Charlotte, Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Hurt Business, Ali vs. Ricochet, Orton visits the Funhouse, Alexa Bliss asks Orton to set them both on fire, Miz gets back his Money in the Bank briefcase, and more.

