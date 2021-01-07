VIP AUDIO 1/7 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan WrestleKingdom 15 and New Year’s Dash reviews, return of Goldberg, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, AEW, NXT including Omega-Fenix, Balor-O’Reilly (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss New Japan WrestleKingdom 15 and New Year’s Dash, the return of Goldberg, and then reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, AEW Dynamite, and NXT on USA including Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix and Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO