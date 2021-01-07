VIP AUDIO 1/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Low point business and P.R. wise for WWE, moving Women’s Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan’s future, 2021 Predictions, WWE’s big turnaround, more (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including the following…
- What was the low point of WWE business and also from a P.R. standpoint? Owen Hart death? Steroid scandals? Chris Benoit fallout?
- Has any promotion done a faster 180 than the WWF from Survivor Series 1997 to the January 19, 1998 Raw with Mike Tyson and Steve Austin?
- Was the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles game the equivalent of Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 20?
- What other promotions would you like to follow on a more regular basis but lack sufficient time to do so?
- How about moving the women’s Royal Rumble to another event entirely?
- Reviewing last week’s Wade and Todd predictions and asking ten new predictions for 2021 including Triple H, Corey Graves, AEW viewership, Daniel Bryan, and more topics.
- What do you predict Daniel Bryan will do when his WWE contract expires later this year?
- Some talk about the years-long humiliation campaign Todd has perpetrated on Wade regarding rap lyrics.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply