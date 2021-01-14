VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Darby defending against Brian Cage, The Elite in action with The Good Brothers showing up, Kingston vs. Pac, Deeb vs. Conti, more (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Darby Allin defending the TNT Title against Brian Cage, The Elite in action with The Good Brothers showing up, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti, Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions, Chuck Taylor vs. Miro, FTR vs. Jurassic Express, and more.

